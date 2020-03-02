Stephen E. Macadam Purchases 3,600 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stock

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at $130,544.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,013. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 156.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,644,151 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $197,132,000 after buying an additional 1,361,799 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 715.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,322,397 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $106,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792,636 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,020,528 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $89,619,000 after acquiring an additional 735,077 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,916,355 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $86,528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,337 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,115,487 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after acquiring an additional 165,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

