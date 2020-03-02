Stephens Cuts LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target to $150.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Stephens from $161.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LHCG. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.70.

LHC Group stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.79. The stock had a trading volume of 17,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.15 and its 200 day moving average is $130.10. LHC Group has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $159.48.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $531.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.57 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 790.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in LHC Group by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

