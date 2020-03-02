Stephens Cuts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $65.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Stephens from $80.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.83% from the stock’s previous close.

W has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.63.

NYSE W opened at $63.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.71. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $41,673.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,460,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,737,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,788 shares of company stock worth $1,629,546. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in Wayfair by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

