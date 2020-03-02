Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RYTM. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of RYTM stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.42. 17,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $838.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.43. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94.

In other news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 35,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $801,774.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,234.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $341,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

