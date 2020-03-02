Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Hold” Rating for JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JD. Barclays boosted their target price on JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.36.

Shares of JD.Com stock traded up $4.66 on Monday, hitting $43.17. 3,386,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,549,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97. JD.Com has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JD.Com will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. ING Groep boosted its position in JD.Com by 1.6% during the third quarter. ING Groep now owns 1,016,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,474,000 after acquiring an additional 16,271 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $5,808,000. Bellecapital International acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $3,525,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 23,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 443.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,960,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

