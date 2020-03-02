Stipend (SPD) Price Reaches $0.0088 on Top Exchanges

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Stipend has a market cap of $100,984.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.01018004 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00042217 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016051 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00203356 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00069930 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001961 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00310383 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff.

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

