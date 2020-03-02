Stitch Fix (SFIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect Stitch Fix to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SFIX opened at $24.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.50, a P/E/G ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $37.72.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

In related news, CFO Paul Yee sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $1,372,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,071 shares of company stock worth $8,657,131 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

