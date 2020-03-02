STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €24.00 Price Target at UBS Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €24.00 ($27.91) target price by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.56% from the stock’s previous close.

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.94 ($31.33).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of EPA:STM traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching €24.38 ($28.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,004,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($24.94). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.63.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.