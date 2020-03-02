Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 2nd (ABB, AHEXY, BORR, CVGW, EMG, GDEN, HXL, MPGPF, MTBC, MTUAY)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, March 2nd:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00.

Man Group (LON:EMG) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 165 ($2.17).

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $71.00 price target on the stock.

Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock.

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $4.30 price target on the stock.

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an underperform rating. The firm currently has GBX 360 ($4.74) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 500 ($6.58).

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an underperform rating.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a hold rating to a sell rating.

