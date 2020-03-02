Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 2nd (AKRO, AMRN, CRL, CSPR, CTLT, FLMN, HEXO, ICLR, IQV, LIFE)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, March 2nd:

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN). They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:CSPR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:CSPR). They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:CSPR). Citigroup Inc issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:CSPR). They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:CSPR). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:CSPR). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:CSPR). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT). The firm issued a hold rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR). They issued a hold rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia (NYSE:IQV). They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC). They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Corp started coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD). Deutsche Bank AG issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc started coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD). They issued a hold rating and a $30.50 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD). Goldman Sachs Group Inc issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD). They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR). They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR). Jefferies Financial Group Inc issued a hold rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

