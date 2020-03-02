Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 2nd (BAS, CEY, CTEC, GLEN, HOC, HTG, IMI, PAF, PTEC, PUR)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 2nd:

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €72.00 ($83.72) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its target price raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 145 ($1.91). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 177 ($2.33). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 220 ($2.89). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 230 ($3.03). Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 410 ($5.39). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,280 ($16.84) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44). Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) had its price target boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 16 ($0.21) to GBX 20 ($0.26). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Playtech (LON:PTEC) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 471 ($6.20) to GBX 350 ($4.60). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pure Wafer (LON:PUR) had its target price boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 47 ($0.62) to GBX 56 ($0.74). Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 460 ($6.05). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) had its price target boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 155 ($2.04). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €203.00 ($236.05) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

