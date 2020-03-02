Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 2nd (ACIA, AROW, BRBY, CURO, FBM, HABT, KIDS, MRW, OCSL, PCSB)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, March 2nd:
Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,850 ($24.34).
Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to an outperform rating.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to a neutral rating. They currently have GBX 690 ($9.08) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 660 ($8.68).
Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
