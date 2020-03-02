Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE SRI opened at $22.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $637.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $34.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $190.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Equities analysts expect that Stoneridge will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stoneridge by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Stoneridge by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Stoneridge by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 43,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Stoneridge by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 31,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

