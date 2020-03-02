StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Raised to C$4.25

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.08% from the stock’s current price.

SVI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price target on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of CVE:SVI traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$3.51. 156,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,975. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.51. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of C$2.58 and a one year high of C$4.00. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 430.39.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

