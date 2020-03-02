Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Price Target Cut to C$1.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of SRX traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,412. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.43. The firm has a market cap of $153.16 million and a P/E ratio of 4.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. Storm Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.56.

About Storm Resources

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

