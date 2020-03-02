Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:SRX traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.16 million and a P/E ratio of 4.41. Storm Resources has a one year low of C$1.14 and a one year high of C$2.56.

About Storm Resources

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

