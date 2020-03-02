STPT Price Hits $0.0234 on Major Exchanges (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, STPT has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One STPT token can now be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. STPT has a total market cap of $15.64 million and $1.04 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $251.29 or 0.02839097 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00224349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00047409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00133004 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About STPT

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,779,217 tokens. STPT’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. STPT’s official website is stp.network. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks.

Buying and Selling STPT

STPT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STPT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

