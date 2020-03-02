STRAKS (STAK) Market Capitalization Hits $22,729.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $22,729.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STRAKS has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,755.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.36 or 0.02572802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.76 or 0.03684878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00682725 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00765703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010972 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00093422 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027400 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00581495 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Crex24, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

