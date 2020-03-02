Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Chairman Sells $4,762,680.54 in Stock

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Chairman Robert S. Silberman sold 32,226 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,762,680.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, March 2nd, Robert S. Silberman sold 32,227 shares of Strategic Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $4,720,933.23.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,376. Strategic Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $122.08 and a fifty-two week high of $189.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.28.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

STRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,383,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 341,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,221,000 after buying an additional 31,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

