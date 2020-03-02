Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) COO Sells $284,925.00 in Stock

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $284,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of STRA traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.18. The company had a trading volume of 136,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,376. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.28. Strategic Education Inc has a 1-year low of $122.08 and a 1-year high of $189.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STRA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 428.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 25,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

