Stratis Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00004250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Crex24, Bittrex and HitBTC. Stratis has a market capitalization of $37.43 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007890 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001091 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000639 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00037868 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,704,123 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Livecoin, Bittylicious, Upbit, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, HitBTC, Bithumb, Poloniex and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

