Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Achieves Market Cap of $9.76 Million

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Binance, Gate.io and HitBTC. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.76 million and approximately $186,042.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Streamr DATAcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.83 or 0.02850499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00224208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00132758 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Coinone, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Mercatox, DragonEX, IDEX, Binance and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr DATAcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr DATAcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.