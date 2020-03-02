Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Radar Relay, Kucoin and BiteBTC. Substratum has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $7,843.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum launched on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin, Kyber Network, OKEx, BiteBTC, Bitbns, HitBTC, Binance, Radar Relay and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

