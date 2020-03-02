SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of SUMITOMO CORP/S in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded SUMITOMO CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SUMITOMO CORP/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSUMY opened at $14.15 on Monday. SUMITOMO CORP/S has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $16.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.83.

SUMITOMO CORP/S Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium.

