Summit Financial LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up 0.2% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Summit Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 479.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 73,844 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 516,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,705,000 after acquiring an additional 32,419 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 213,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,671. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.