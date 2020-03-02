Summit Financial LLC Has $24.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Summit Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $24,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded up $3.82 on Monday, hitting $122.79. 1,139,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,966. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $116.37 and a one year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

