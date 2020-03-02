Summit Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,906,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,817. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.95 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.79 and its 200 day moving average is $88.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.2071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

