Summit Financial LLC Sells 29,263 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 5.9% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Summit Financial LLC owned 0.33% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $34,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $4.33 on Monday, reaching $109.17. The stock had a trading volume of 856,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,134. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

