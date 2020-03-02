Summit Financial LLC Sells 40,023 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,023 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Summit Financial LLC owned approximately 1.57% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $17,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNR. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.09. 709,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,285. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82.

