Summit Financial LLC Sells 60,531 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Summit Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,531 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Summit Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,006,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,743 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,206,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,982,000 after purchasing an additional 358,796 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,001,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,317,000 after purchasing an additional 237,111 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 230,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 356,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after purchasing an additional 224,208 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.50. 2,474,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,598. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.