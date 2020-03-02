Suncoast Equity Management Sells 3,007 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Suncoast Equity Management lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,436 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 7.8% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 460,055 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 474,620 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $74,847,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.78. 47,514,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,390,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $106.87 and a one year high of $190.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,282.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

