Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,383 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,029 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of Sunrun worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 186,283 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of RUN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,073,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,440. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. Sunrun Inc has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.75, a P/E/G ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Sunrun had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $243.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $114,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,129,863 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Sunrun from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sunrun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Sunrun from to in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.39.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.