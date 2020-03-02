Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Roth Capital

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Roth Capital from to in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RUN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.94. 230,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,440. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.60, a P/E/G ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $243.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.07%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $114,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,145,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,129,863 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 173,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sunrun by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 23,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.