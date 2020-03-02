Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,921,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,085 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12,937.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,095,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,035 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,967,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,646,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after purchasing an additional 714,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,332,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 562,286 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SHO opened at $10.95 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 210.71%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.