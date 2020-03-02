Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,261 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.08% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 27,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 346,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,872. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.96 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

