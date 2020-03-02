SunTrust Banks Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) – SunTrust Banks lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Pra Group in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pra Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

PRAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $38.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Pra Group has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $38.82.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.54 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

In related news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Pra Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Pra Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Pra Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Pra Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pra Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

