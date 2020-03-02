SunTrust Banks Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

AMRX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Svb Leerink cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.10 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 317.4% in the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 16,213,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,322,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 787,166 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,784,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5,720.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 609,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 599,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 748,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 488,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

