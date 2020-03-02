SunTrust Banks Comments on Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $18.13 on Monday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 27.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 112,763 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 96,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 91,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 28,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.