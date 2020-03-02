SunTrust Banks Comments on Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $2.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $465.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.69. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $8.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,571,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $123,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,071,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470,030 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $18,653,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $17,589,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,107,193 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,357 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

