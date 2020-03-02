SunTrust Banks Comments on Hasbro, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Hasbro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

HAS has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hasbro from to in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.29.

Hasbro stock opened at $77.25 on Monday. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $75.63 and a 12 month high of $126.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.33 and its 200-day moving average is $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Hasbro by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,177,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,949 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,561,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,321,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,036,000 after acquiring an additional 302,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,038,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,144,000 after acquiring an additional 306,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

