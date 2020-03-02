SunTrust Banks Comments on Helios Technologies’ Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helios Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $39.75 on Monday. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 1,132.5% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $913,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,406.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.