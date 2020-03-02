SunTrust Banks Comments on Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($2.30). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 73.49%. The business had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.73 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KRP. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.90.

Shares of KRP stock opened at $11.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $602.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.55. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $18.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.17%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $11,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,415,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,062,000 after buying an additional 38,459 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 340,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 320,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 109,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 52,894 shares during the last quarter. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

