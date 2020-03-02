SunTrust Banks Comments on Macquarie Infrastructure Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Richardson now expects that the conglomerate will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Macquarie Infrastructure’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 9.03%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Macquarie raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

Shares of MIC stock opened at $39.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45. Macquarie Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $59,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

