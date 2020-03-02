SunTrust Banks Comments on Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,215.25% and a negative return on equity of 82.12%. The business had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.35.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.29 on Monday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTA. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $54,258,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,357,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,408 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,229 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,526,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 192.3% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after acquiring an additional 657,936 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ian Fier sold 15,931 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $531,617.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 12,229 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $369,438.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,410.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,304 shares of company stock worth $6,076,934. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

