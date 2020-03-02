SunTrust Banks Comments on Nomad Foods Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nomad Foods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NOMD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $18.46 on Monday. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $23.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 826.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

