SunTrust Banks Cuts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $90.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $110.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.54% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.18.

EOG stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.84. 268,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,684. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. EOG Resources has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,548,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,071,515,000 after buying an additional 10,383,669 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in EOG Resources by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,968,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,599,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,201,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,362,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,632,557 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,393,143,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

