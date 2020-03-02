SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Hostess Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ FY2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

TWNK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Hostess Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $12.71 on Monday. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.66 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 6.95%.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,879,480.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,237.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,307,348 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,779. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,003,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,404,000 after buying an additional 2,274,557 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 29.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,431,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,894,000 after buying an additional 2,119,335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 1,923.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,971,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,575,000 after buying an additional 1,874,364 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,884,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,718,000 after buying an additional 1,210,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 366.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 800,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 629,254 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

