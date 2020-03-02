SunTrust Banks Raises Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target to

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its price objective boosted by analysts at SunTrust Banks from to in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,556.83.

Shares of Cable One stock traded up $45.79 on Monday, reaching $1,618.81. 3,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,700. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.49. Cable One has a 52 week low of $910.95 and a 52 week high of $1,830.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,703.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,457.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.67 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.25 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cable One will post 41.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total value of $1,277,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total value of $1,084,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,204 shares of company stock worth $3,548,944 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 6,855.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,634,000 after buying an additional 433,462 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Cable One during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,967,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cable One by 1,218.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,309,000 after buying an additional 97,317 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 5,057.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 68,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,869,000 after purchasing an additional 67,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,535,000 after purchasing an additional 65,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

