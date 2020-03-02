SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Matador Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

MTDR opened at $9.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.26. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $288.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 76,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 279,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 58,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

