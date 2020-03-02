SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Booking Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Booking in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Khan now expects that the business services provider will earn $8.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $9.62. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2020 earnings at $22.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $26.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $117.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $128.86 EPS.

Get Booking alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,026.35.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,695.66 on Monday. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,592.45 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,947.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,966.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $22.49 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,856,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,433,000 after buying an additional 61,493 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 2,826.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 58,260 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Booking by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,382,000 after buying an additional 45,984 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 189,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,605,000 after buying an additional 34,552 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.